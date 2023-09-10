Shelby County Sheriff's Office Generic

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A man was seriously injured after a shooting in Shelby County, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said. 

SCSO detectives responded to a shooting in the area of Old Forest Road in Southeast Shelby County at around 5:30 a.m., SCSO said. 

A man was taken to Methodist Germantown Hospital by private vehicle and late airlifted to Regional One Health in critical condition, SCSO said. 

No other information has been released. 

