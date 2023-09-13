MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An alleged robber fired shots in a getaway car at a shopping mall's store manager.
Lashawn Hunger, 23, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, vandalism $1,000 to $2,500, and theft of merchandise.
Two men shoplifted clothing merchandise valued at $3,000 from Southland Mall's Icon Store on store July 4th, according to a court report.
Hunter, later identified on the store's video surveillance, and another man took clothes out of the store without paying, police said.
The manager followed the two out of the business and said he saw Hunter get into the passenger side of a sedan, police said.
That's when the manager said shots were fired at him from within the car as it sped away.
Bullets smashed the store's window, estimated to cause about $2,000 worth of damage.
The store manager identified Hunter in a police photo lineup.
His bond was set at $65,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Search continues for 21-year-old woman who disappeared from Memphis Riverboat
- Federal indictments outline attempt to cover up murder of Tyre Nichols by former MPD officers
- Husband killed wife at Collierville apartments, ran off to Texas before arrest, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives