MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was charged with animal cruelty after shooting a dog to death, according to Memphis Police.
On April 15, Memphis Police went to a scene on 1st Cove, off Sycamore View Road.
When officers arrived, they found a dog shot to death behind a dumpster.
A witness told police that she saw a man, John Coleman, drag a dog down the stairs to an area near some trees.
After the dog was dragged, the woman said she heard 3-4 gunshots, and then saw the dog running away, bleeding from the head, court records showed.
Coleman followed the dog, and then dragged the bleeding dog back behind the dumpster, before firing two more gunshots.
Police searched Coleman's vehicle and found a 9mm handgun under the driver's seat, police said.
John Coleman was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.
Coleman has a scheduled court date on May 30.
