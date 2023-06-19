MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 20-year-old man is behind bars for shooting another man and trying to rob him while being given a ride, according to Memphis Police.
On June 10 at approximately 4:10 a.m., police went to Methodist South Hospital, regarding an aggravated assault report.
When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim.
The victim told police that he was at a get together at the Winbranch apartment complex when a man, later identified as Johnaton Craft who went by 'Stank Serving,' asked for a ride to Millcreek Apartments.
The two got into the victim's 2008 Nissan Altima and, during the drive, Craft pointed a handgun at the man and said, "Give me everything you got", court records showed.
The man grabbed the gun and a tussle started from inside the car, authorities said.
Craft's arrest affidavit said that he pulled out a gun during the tussle and shot the other man in the leg.
The Altima would later crash, causing $1,500 in damages, police said.
Craft got out of the vehicle and ran off while the victim drove himself to Methodist South, court records claim.
Johnaton Craft was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and vandalism $1,000 - $2,500.
Craft has a court date scheduled for June 20.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man hurt in Union Ave hit-and-run crash, MPD says
- 19-year-old arrested after shots fired near Beale Street, records show
- Storms continue to leave damage across the Mid-South
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives