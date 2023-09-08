MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is facing charges including attempted murder after he shot a woman in the chest, court records showed.
The bullets started to fly over a set of car keys.
When Memphis Police went to a shooting call, a woman told officers that her and a man named Terricous Cassey got into an argument over the keys to her car, records showed.
When she went to go grab the keys from the man, she told police that Massey shot her in the chest.
Cassey is now charged with criminal attempted-second degree murder, employ of firearm with the intent to commit a felony, and convicted felon in possession of a hand gun.
