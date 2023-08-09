MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is facing charges after shooting a woman in a Memphis apartment complex, court documents showed.
The Memphis Police Department went to a shooting call on Tuesday at the Lakeview Apartments on Mendenhall and found a woman shot in the hallway.
A witness told Memphis Police that a man named "JayJay" later identified as Jerome Walker, shot the woman in her left shoulder before leaving the apartment.
Before the shots were fired, the witness said that they were all sitting on the couch when Walker became mad and shot the woman, records showed.
Officers found Walker walking around the area 30 minutes after the shooting.
As the officers attempted to detain him, Walker shouted "I'm the one who shot the girl!"
He was taken into custody and the woman was sent to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers found two 9mm bullets on the scene as they searched the area.
Court documents also showed that Walker told police that he threw the gun he used to shoot the woman in the lake near the apartment.
They later did a search throughout his home and found a Jimenez Arms 9mm handgun, a black 9mm 'Pro Mag" drum magazine, and a 9mm magazine. One of the guns were reported stolen out of Memphis, court documents showed.
When officers took Walker in for questioning, he told investigators that he shot the woman because he felt that she was playing with his emotions and went over to the apartments with the intentions on killing the woman.
He also told investigators that he was trying to shoot the woman in the stomach and had been planning to kill someone since 2008 when his father died, records showed.
Walker is charged with criminal attempt-first degree murder, possession of firearm and dangerously felony, reckless endangerment, and theft of property.
He is set to appear in court on August 9.
