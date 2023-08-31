SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A man was shot and killed by a DeSoto County deputy in Southaven Wednesday morning, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department (DCSD).

DCSD said during a press conference Wednesday night, following an unrelated incident that ended in a high-speed chase across state lines, that the man was shot by officers earlier in the day.

That took place on Clark Avenue in Southaven around 6:40 a.m. when a SWAT team tried to execute a search warrant, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).

Family members of the man identified him to FOX13 as 32-year-old Demarcus Williams. The sheriff's department later confirmed that identify.

"We gave the family and Mr. Williams plenty time to come to the door," Deputy Justin Smith said. "He did not respond and come to the door. We knocked out some windows on the house trying to make contact with people within the house."

FOX13 obtained video of law enforcement officers alerting people at the home that they were serving a warrant.

After deputies entered the home and made contact with Williams, Smith added "Deputies asked him multiple times to show his hands and surrender. He produced a rifle, he pointed it at the deputy, and the deputy shot him in the chest in self-defense and Mr. Williams succumbed to his injuries. Williams had a lengthy criminal record including murder, assault, aggravated robbery, multiple drug charges, and multiple gun charges."

Smith also added, "Simple compliance is the key to de-escalating these incidents. In a world of increasing violence and degradation of the law enforcement profession, these incidents can be minimized by complying with the multiple commands Mr. Williams was given. Unfortunately, we had a tragic loss of life, but it could have been avoided with compliance. This is especially true in incidents such as this when law enforcement is present and acting well within Constitutional boundaries."

Williams' family told FOX13 that his three daughters were inside of the house at the time.

"Why would they kill him in front of his kids? Why?" asked Williams' mother, Mildred.

The oldest daughter, according to Williams' family, heard the SWAT team enter.

"The oldest one crying because she kind of knows," said Williams' brother Larry Deener. "I just told her, 'Dad gone. He not coming back.' I just told her, 'Dad gone.'".

Loved ones and neighbors surrounded the scene in the immediate aftermath as authorities tried to control the scene. At least one person could be seen being detained inside of the police tape at the crime scene while others shouted and cried.

"We are clueless," Deener said. "They won't tell us nothing."

Hours after Williams' death, as the MBI investigates the death related to law enforcement, Deener was still left in the dark.

"They shot him in the back for no reason," Deener told FOX13. "No search warrant or anything of that nature."

The MBI said that no officers were seriously injured during the confrontation.