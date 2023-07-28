MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A family is scrambling for answers after a man was shot and killed in a grocery store parking lot Thursday night in Whitehaven.
It happened at the Kroger at 1212 East Shelby Drive just after 9 p.m.
“Kept calling him and calling him but no answer,” said Laquitta Adams, sister.
Laquitta Adams and her brother Phil Pittman Jr. talked everyday right after they came home from work.
But Thursday night, Adams didn’t get a call and couldn’t reach him.
That’s when she knew something was off.
“He went to Kroger to get him and his son to cook. He wanted to go to Kroger to get some chicken for his son,” Adam said.
Pittman was shot in the parking lot of the Kroger in Whitehaven around 9:20 Thursday night.
Investigators said the person who pulled the trigger drove away in a white Chrysler 300 with tinted windows.
Memphis Police said they found Pittman in the parking lot.
He died at the hospital.
He was 39 years old.
“He was just the life of the party, rode motorcycles and just an outgoing person. We are going to miss our brother, our friend,” Adams said.
Loving, full of joy and a great father is how Adams described her younger brother.
Pitman was a father of 7 and was engaged.
FOX13 reached out to Kroger about the shooting that happened just feet away from the store's entrance.
The company said in a statement:
“At Kroger we value the safety of our customers and associates. We are working with the local police department during this ongoing investigation.”
“Him and his kids were inseparable. I’m still in disbelief. I’m still waiting to hear it’s a joke and he’s walking through the door. And I know it’s not,” Adams said.
FOX13 reached out to Memphis Police for an update.
They have no suspects in custody, but the investigation continues.
