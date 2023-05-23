MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two days after being found inside of a car, dead from a gunshot wound, a man has been identified.
Memphis Police said that Gregory Cooper was shot in front of the Villa Inn at the intersection of South Third Street and East Belle haven Road around 12 p.m. on May 21, 2023.
Police released a picture of two men they believe are responsible for killing Cooper, saying both men were seen at the hotel before the shooting and then running away from the scene after the gunfire.
Cooper died at the scene of that shooting, police said.
Memphis Police urged anyone who knows who these two men are to call Shelby County CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).
Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 14 injured in three shootings after concert in Clarksdale, police chief says
- Man dies after car crashes into Memphis business on Jackson Avenue, police say
- 26 people prosecuted in West Tennessee for gun 'switches,' DOJ says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives