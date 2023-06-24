Police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was critically injured after a shooting at Burger Avenue on Summer Avenue, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

According to MPD, the call came in around 5:36 p.m. Saturday evening about a man with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to police, there is one suspect detained.

