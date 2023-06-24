MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was critically injured after a shooting at Burger Avenue on Summer Avenue, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
According to MPD, the call came in around 5:36 p.m. Saturday evening about a man with a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
According to police, there is one suspect detained.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Driver drags Shelby County deputy, leads to shots fired killing man, TBI says
- Drake and 21 Savage Memphis concert rescheduled
- Teen girl left fearing for her life after police say men with guns jump out on her on Mud Island
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives