MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Gunfire at a truck driving school in Millington left a 25-year-old man seriously injured, according to the Millington Police Department.
Police said the shots rang out around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Roadmaster Drivers School of Memphis. That's a CDL training and testing facility in Millington.
A 25-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
Millington Police said that there have been no arrests and asked anyone who knows who pulled the trigger and where the person is to call them at 901-872-3333.
