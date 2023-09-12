Millington Driver School Shooting Scene

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Gunfire at a truck driving school in Millington left a 25-year-old man seriously injured, according to the Millington Police Department. 

Police said the shots rang out around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Roadmaster Drivers School of Memphis. That's a CDL training and testing facility in Millington. 

A 25-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. 

Millington Police said that there have been no arrests and asked anyone who knows who pulled the trigger and where the person is to call them at 901-872-3333. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News