MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot by a tranquilizer in Whitehaven, according to police.
At approximately 10:02 p.m., Memphis Police went to a shooting call on Elvis Presley Boulevard, off Farrow Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot by a tranquillizer.
This is an ongoing investigation.
