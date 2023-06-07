Stock photo of ambulance lights.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot by a tranquilizer in Whitehaven, according to police.

At approximately 10:02 p.m., Memphis Police went to a shooting call on Elvis Presley Boulevard, off Farrow Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot by a tranquillizer.

This is an ongoing investigation.

