MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot while having his car stolen in the High Point Terrace neighborhood on Friday, June 2, 2023, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

MPD said it happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sevier Street. 

Police said a man was being carjacked and was shot during the encounter. 

He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, police said. 

