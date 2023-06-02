MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot while having his car stolen in the High Point Terrace neighborhood on Friday, June 2, 2023, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said it happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sevier Street.
Police said a man was being carjacked and was shot during the encounter.
He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Car crash in North Memphis leaves 4 injured, police say
- 1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in North Memphis, police say
- Rigged wire led to apartment fire that killed four young children, MFD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives