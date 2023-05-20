MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is critically injured after a shooting in Hyde Park, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
According to MPD, officers went to a shooting call near Shasta Avenue around 5:06 p.m., and saw that a man had been shot.
He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
