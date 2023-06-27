Police lights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting at a hotel late Monday night.

On June 26 at approximately 10:07 p.m., Memphis Police went to the scene of a shooting call at the La Quinta Inn & Suites on Union Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man shot in the left leg.

The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable, police said.

Surveillance footage captured a Dodge Charger parking next to another Dodge Charger outside the hotel.

According to police, the shooting victim exited the hotel and fired shots at the Dodge Chargers, which is when a group fired gunshots back.

No arrests have been made at this time, as this is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

