MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting in Orange mound left a man injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

According to MPD, officers went to a shooting near Park Avenue and found a man that had been shot around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday

He was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The man who is responsible left in a black Dodge Charger, according to MPD.

Any information that you may have can be given to CrimeStoppers by calling 901-528-CASH.

