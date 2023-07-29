MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting in Orange mound left a man injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
According to MPD, officers went to a shooting near Park Avenue and found a man that had been shot around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday
He was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.
The man who is responsible left in a black Dodge Charger, according to MPD.
Any information that you may have can be given to CrimeStoppers by calling 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- West Memphis man dead after high-speed chase in Arkansas, police say
- Groceries will be tax-free in Tennessee for three months
- Man shot in Orange Mound, suspect on the run, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives