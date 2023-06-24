Police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) have two people in custody after a shooting in Raleigh.

According to MPD, a man was shot near Yale Road Friday evening.

He was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

