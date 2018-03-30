Man shot in South Memphis neighborhood while changing flat tire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A North Memphis man on his way to visit his mother was shot when his car broke down along Mississippi Boulevard overnight Wednesday.
Police said the shooting happened around midnight. Corey Lurry was the victim.
"My GPS was going in an out, so I got off on an exit," Lurry said.
Shortly after exiting, he found himself on Mississippi Boulevard when his car started shaking.
"I got out to check and see if my tire was bad," he explained.
Shortly after, he was approached by a man who told him to "give it up," firing four shots, hitting Lurry once before he escaped.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
