SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A man was shot in the jaw at a Southaven apartment complex early Monday morning, according to the Southaven Police Department (SPD).
SPD said the gunfire rang out around 6:20 a.m. at the Fox Haven Apartments on Rasco Road West.
When officers got there, they said they found one man who had been shot in the jaw and another man who had been beaten.
SPD said that they were both taken to a hospital for treatment and are both in stable condition.
No information about the person or persons responsible was released by police, though SPD did say that "all involved parties have been accounted for" and that there is no danger to the public.
