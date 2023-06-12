MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. - A 28-year-old man who was shot and killed by a McNairy County deputy following a traffic stop over the weekend has been identified as Adam L. Timberlake, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Timberlake, of Adamsville, was killed after TBI said he fired shots at law enforcement, TBI said.
According to authorities, Selmer Police stopped a vehicle just before midnight Sunday after it was speeding along Highway 64. The driver pulled over before a passenger in the car got out and ran, TBI said.
TBI said that the man was later found hiding in a residential area near County Club Lane.
The man fired shots at a Selmer Police officer, who was struck, TBI said.
A McNairy County deputy returned gunfire and hit the man, TBI said. The man, later identified as Timberlake, was rushed to a hospital in Corinth, Miss., where he later died, authorities said.
The Selmer Police officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.
As of Monday afternoon, the officer's condition is unknown.
No other details about the shooting were released.