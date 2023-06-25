MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after getting shot multiple times.
At approximately 6 a.m., Memphis Police went to a shooting call at the intersection of Park Avenue and Laurel Street, in Orange Mound.
When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
