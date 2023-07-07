WATCH: Man shot on Chelsea Avenue, rushed to hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Gunfire Friday morning left one man seriously injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

MPD said the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Chelsea Avenue around 9:35 a.m. 

One man was found shot and rushed to Regional One in critical condition, police said. 

When FOX13 crews pulled up at the scene, several Memphis Police cars were parked at a green gas station and crime scene tape surrounded the pumps at the store. 

MPD said the gunman sped off in a green car. 

If you have any idea who that gunman is, Memphis Police urged you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

