MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Gunfire Friday morning left one man seriously injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Chelsea Avenue around 9:35 a.m.
One man was found shot and rushed to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
When FOX13 crews pulled up at the scene, several Memphis Police cars were parked at a green gas station and crime scene tape surrounded the pumps at the store.
MPD said the gunman sped off in a green car.
If you have any idea who that gunman is, Memphis Police urged you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
