TUNICA, Miss. - A 35-year-old man was shot to death after a fight outside of a Tunica restaurant on Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), deputies responded to a fight at Mexico Grill on U.S. Highway 61 and found a man had been shot outside the restaurant.

The man, identified 35-year-old Jimmy Dotson, later died, TCSO said.

Officials said that another person was shot and left the scene in a private vehicle, which was later stopped north of Tunica.

He was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, TCSO said.

Cortez Wilkins, 43, of Tunica, was identified as a person of interest in the homicide investigation, officials said.

The law enforcement investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the homicide investigation is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400 and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

