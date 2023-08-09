MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot to death at a car wash in the Hollywood neighborhood in Memphis, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 2:45 p.m. to a shooting on May Street, near Chelsea Avenue, and found a man had died.
Police did not have suspect information.
No other details were released.
