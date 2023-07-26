Family Dollar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after a shooting Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

At around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at a Family Dollar on Mendenhall, MPD said.

One man was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said they have one man detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

MPD urges anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

