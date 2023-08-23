Generic police lights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after a shooting Wednesday night in downtown Memphis, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 10 p.m. to a shooting on Poplar Avenue, just west of Danny Thomas Boulevard, and found a man had died at the scene.

Police said a man considered a suspect in the shooting fled north on Danny Thomas.

No other details were released.

