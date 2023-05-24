Man shot to death in Hyde Park, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Hyde Park, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting just after 12:30 p.m. to Eldridge Avenue, south of Chelsea Avenue, and found a man with a gunshot wound.
Police said that he had died at the scene.
The shooting investigation is ongoing, police said.
No other details were released.
