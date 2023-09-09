MEMPHIS Tenn. - A man is dead after a shooting in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers responded to a shooting call just before 7:15 a.m., on Chelsea Avenue, MPD said.
According to MPD, a man was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
