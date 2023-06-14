MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after gunfire rang out in Orange Mound Wednesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said that shots rang out on Spottswood near Buntyn around 1 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
No information about the gunman has been released at this time.
If you have any idea who pulled the trigger and took this man's life, you're urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
