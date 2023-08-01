MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after a shooting in Parkway Village, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday to Cottonwood Road between South Perkins and Knight roads and found a man with a gunshot wound.
Police said he died at the scene.
At least one suspect left in a gray Nissan Murano, last seen in the area of Interstate 240 and Perkins Road, police said.
No other details were released.
