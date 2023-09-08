MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after a shooting in Parkway Village on Friday night, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded around 8 p.m. to a shooting on Goodlett Street between Cottonwood and Knight Arnold roads and found a man had been shot.
Police also said that his his vehicle struck a home after the shooting.
He died at the scene, police said.
Police did not have suspect information.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
