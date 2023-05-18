MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after a shooting Thursday afternoon in South Memphis, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 5 p.m. to a shooting at Pond Street and East McLemore Avenue and found a man had been shot.
Police said the man was rushed to Regional One Health but did not survive his injuries.
Two suspects left on foot after the shooting, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
