WATCH: Man shot to death in Westwood, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after gunfire in Westwood on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

MPD said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Lawnview Street. 

Lawnview Shooting

When officers arrived, one man was dead at the scene, police said. 

MPD said the gunman drove off in a green Chevy SUV. 

If you have any idea who that person is or where they may be, Memphis Police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

