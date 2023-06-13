MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after gunfire in Westwood on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Lawnview Street.
When officers arrived, one man was dead at the scene, police said.
MPD said the gunman drove off in a green Chevy SUV.
If you have any idea who that person is or where they may be, Memphis Police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
