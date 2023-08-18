South Parkway Shooting Scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot and killed in South Memphis Friday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

MPD said the deadly gunfire rang out around 9:30 a.m. near a B.P. gas station on South Parkway East just down the street from South Side Park. 

When officers arrived, a man was dead at the scene, MPD said. 

When FOX13 crews arrived, police tape blocked off a portion of South Parkway East and squad cars surrounded the gas station. 

MPD asked anyone with information about this deadly shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274. 

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000. 

