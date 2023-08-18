MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot and killed in South Memphis Friday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the deadly gunfire rang out around 9:30 a.m. near a B.P. gas station on South Parkway East just down the street from South Side Park.
When officers arrived, a man was dead at the scene, MPD said.
When FOX13 crews arrived, police tape blocked off a portion of South Parkway East and squad cars surrounded the gas station.
MPD asked anyone with information about this deadly shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.
Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man arrested after being wanted in multi-state crime spree, law enforcements say
- Man shot to death near gas station in South Memphis, police say
- Alleged mastermind of Young Dolph's murder has taken trips since bond release, judge says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives