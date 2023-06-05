MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Surveillance video captures a man being shot with a rifle.
Memphis Police are searching for the driver who they said shot the man in his own front yard in Berclair last week.
The man is still in the hospital after being shot at least six times, including in the lung.
It happened about 1:30 p.m. Friday on Sevier Street, police said.
A neighbor told FOX13 that they were scared for their life when it all went down.
So scared that they don't want to be identified while the shooter is still on the loose.
"I thought it was a BB gun," the neighbor said. "It went like (makes sound of gunfire) and you saw the light."
Memphis Police are searching for a man who was driving a Nissan Murano at the time of the shooting.
A video captured by a neighbor shows two men — one in a black T-shirt holding a rifle while the other in a red shirt.
Witnesses told FOX13 that the men were arguing about why the man in the Murano had parked in front of the other man's house.
MPD initially reported that shooting happened during a carjacking in the High Point Terrace neighborhood. And later in a Facebook post, police released images of the alleged shooter and said that the gunfire started after a "verbal altercation" that escalated.
TURN IN to FOX13 at 5 and 6 p.m. to learn more about the shooting and what neighbors said led to it.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 4 people kidnap woman, force victim to perform sexual acts with 1-month-old girl in room, officials say
- 3-year-old shoots himself in Collierville, police say
- Man seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in Cordova, sheriffs say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives