MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was stabbed to death overnight in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
According to MPD, the stabbing happened on Mountain Terrace Street around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Memphis Police reported that this was a domestic situation.
This is an ongoing investigation.
