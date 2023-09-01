MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A meeting turned into a bloody stabbing between two men outside a Highland Row restaurant.
Their issue involved a school-age dispute between their relatives, police said.
John Griffin, 38, was charged with attempted second-degree murder.
A man arrived at Smacker's restaurant on Highland Road at 4 p.m. Aug. 31 to discuss an issue between his relative and Griffin's relative that occurred during school.
When both met outside the eatery, the man told investigators that Griffin became angry and physically assaulted him, a court report said.
Griffin then stabbed him in the chest, police said, and he was sent to Regional One in critical condition by Memphis Fire personnel.
Griffin left, then returned to Smackers when officers arrived.
When questioned by investigators Griffin "spontaneously" responded that, "They came to my job and assaulted me," police said.
The injured man identified Griffin in a police photo lineup.
No bond information was available.
