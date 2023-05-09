MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man walked out of a Memphis Sun Glass Hut with 22 pairs of sunglasses but never paid a dime, according to Memphis Police.
Police said the shoplifting happened at the Sun Glass Hut store inside of Wolfchase Galleria around 2 p.m. on May 5, 2023.
The sunglasses were worth more than $9,000, police said.
According to police, he walked in the store, took the sunglasses from their display cases and then just walked out without paying.
If you have any idea who this man is, Memphis Police urged you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.
