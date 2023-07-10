MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An 18-year-old is behind bars for stealing a bike and then shooting the victim several times, according to Memphis Police.
On July 7 at approximately 11:40 a.m., police went to an address regarding a shooting call on East Trigg Avenue, off Wilson Street.
A boy noticed his bike was missing and later saw someone riding the stolen bike down the street.
According to an affidavit, when the boy approached the rider later identified as, Marqulo Mason, the man pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the boy's foot.
The victim was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition, police said.
Marqulo Mason was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, theft of property $1,000 or less, employing firearm with intent to commit dangerous felony, and violation of probation.
