MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is facing charges after he broke into a car, stole items, and sold them on Facebook Marketplace, court records showed.
On August 1, Memphis Police Department got a report about a theft from a car. The woman said she parked her car at Memphis Botanic Garden at 1:30 p.m., and later saw that her driver's side window had been broken out.
She also learned that two purses and a sack that contained jewelry had been stolen.
MPD went back to look at the video and saw a dark colored early 2000's Toyota Camry as the car involved in the theft.
It was also determined that the merchandise stolen totaled to $969.34 and damage to the car was about $250, court records showed.
The son-in-law of the woman was searching through sale ads on Facebook Marketplace when he found the stolen jewelry and purses being sold by a person named "Maserati Dune."
The son-in-law set up a meeting with this person to purchase the jewelry back, in which he did for $75 sent to the CashApp of "Johnson."
During the meeting with the seller, the son-in-law of the victim also saw that the seller had the purses with him that was stolen from the woman's car at Memphis Botanical Garden. The man offered to sell those as well.
The jewelry had tags on the backside of the packaging that can be tracked directed back to the credit card used to purchase them by the woman.
The seller was also driving the same car that was identified in the video surveillance from the theft at the Memphis Botanic Garden.
After a review of the Facebook Profile "Maserati Dune," it was found that this person's true identity was Cleveland, matched from the URL name and photos to his driver's license.
It was also found that "Johnson," called his wife by Bobo and her name is Amber Johnson. Her identity was linked to the CashApp that was used and also police reports.
On August 8, the son-in-law gave investigators a digitally recorded video statement and positively identified Bobo as the person he brought the jewelry from.
He also said that he had one prior dealing with Bobo on a car sale in which Johnson was also present.
Johnson was charged with burglary of motor vehicle, theft of property, and vandalism, court records showed.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Clerk shoots man at East Memphis Kroger gas station, police say
- ‘Stop work’: Shelby County steps in as complaints pile up at The Venue apartments in Midtown
- Makayla Campbell, Queshawn Partee among several teens missing from Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives