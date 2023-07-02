MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars for breaking into an optometry center and stealing $71,210 worth of glasses, according to Memphis Police.
On May 21 at approximately 10:20 a.m., police went to the scene of a burglary at Southern College of Optometry on Madison Avenue.
When officers arrived, a security guard told them that a man broke a second-floor window and went through several locked rooms, stealing glasses, before running away on foot, according to an affidavit.
The suspect was later identified as Darrell Almo.
The building was closed to the public, and Almo was not a student or a patient, police said.
Darrell Almo was arrested and charged with burglary and theft of property $60,000-$250,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Horn Lake Fireworks Fest met with excessive heat warning
- Dillon Brooks signs $80M deal with Houston Rockets, ESPN reports
- Derrick Rose agrees to 2-year deal with Grizzlies, according to ESPN
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives