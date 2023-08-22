MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man faces multiple charges for allegedly stealing a tow truck, then crashing it into a tree.
Darren Rush, 31, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury, no driver's license, theft of property $10,000 to $60,000, and failure to exercise due care.
A man reported a vehicle theft at a Brewer's Auto Shop at 1401 Poplar Ave on Aug. 21 about 8 a.m.
He unloaded a car from the tow truck, then went inside the business.
When he returned the tow truck, with its bed lowered, was gone, according to a court document.
Meanwhile, an officer responded to a car crash at North Watkins and Poplar.
When the officer arrived, a nearby Kroger security guard said that a tow truck, with its bed dragging on the road, crashed into a nearby tree.
The guard captured video of the crash on a cell phone, which showed a man shirtless and in shorts get into a tow truck and then run from it after it struck the tree, police said.
Officers later responded to a call about a fight at the Snappy Mart at 1351 Madison Ave and identified an injured male fitting the description of the man in the guard's video, records say.
The tow truck was valued at around $55,000, according to the police report.
No bond information was made available.
