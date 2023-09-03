MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Northeast Memphis early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers responded to a pedestrian struck call on Summer Avenue and White Station Road at just before 12:20 a.m., MPD said.
A man was located and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Police said the man responsible fled the scene after hitting the male pedestrian.
According to MPD, the hit-and-run vehicle was a dark-colored four-door sedan.
The vehicle will have front-end damage and was last seen northbound on White Station Road, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
MPD urges anyone with information about the incident to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH or the Memphis Police Department STIS Bureau 901-636-4076
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man charged with kidnapping, domestic assault, Covington Police say
- One person dead after crash on I-269, officials say
- Man seriously injured after Parkway Village shooting, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives