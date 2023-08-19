MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after being hit with a car in Parkway Village, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers responded to a call about a pedestrian struck at South Perkins near Judy Lynn just after 1:29 a.m., early Saturday morning, MPD said.
According to MPD, a man was located and pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver and vehicle remained on the scene, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
