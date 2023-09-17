MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Man was seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North Memphis, Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Memphis Police responded to a pedestrian struck call just before 11:20 a.m., at 1087 Watkins Street, MPD said.
According to MPD, a man was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.
The driver remained on the scene, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
