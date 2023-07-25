MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars after making threats that he was going to kill everyone in a home, including someone who suffers from dementia and a 7-year-old child, according to Memphis Police.
On July 23 at approximately 11:45 p.m., a man, Patrick Fleming, and three other men entered a woman's home without permission on Pope Street, police said.
According to police, Fleming was armed with a shotgun and upset about a missing mouth grill.
During the altercation, Fleming pointed the gun at four people in the home, one of whom suffers from dementia and a 7-year-old, and threatened that he was going to kill them, court records showed.
According to MPD, the man was later found on Kallaher Avenue and arrested.
Patrick Fleming was charged with aggravated burglary and six counts of aggravated assault, according to an affidavit.
