MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man and two teenagers are behind bars after shots were fired during an armed robbery that proved deadly, police said.
Markavious Howard, 19, was charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt of especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property and evading arrest.
Two teenagers, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, have also been arrested in the alleged crime.
Both face charges of first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property $2,500-$10,000 and evading arrest.
FOX13 News has learned that two more teens have been arrested in connection to the incident.
The owner of a Nissan Maxima reported it stolen to Memphis Police on June 30.
Four men were robbed at gunpoint for money at apartments on Camelot Lane on July 2.
One of the men was whipped with a pistol and was sent to the hospital in critical condition when paramedics arrived at the scene.
Another man was shot in the leg and another shot in the chest was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Video surveillance at the apartments showed the alleged robbers wearing masks.
One of the men who was robbed identified the suspects in the video.
Just after midnight on July 4, patrol officers spotted the Maxima near Perkins and Quince roads.
They tried to pull over the stolen car, but it sped away.
The car came to a stop on Springbrook Avenue in Whitehaven where Howard ran away before being caught.
Howard was identified from the video as the the robber at the apartments.
No bond information has been released.
