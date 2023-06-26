TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - A man is wanted for allegedly shooting another man to death, according to officials.
On June 24 at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Tunica County Sheriff's Office went to the scene of a shooting on Fairway Street.
When deputies arrived, they found a man, Lester Davis, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.
Emergency services arrived at the scene and attempted to help, but Davis did not survive his injuries, officials said.
Witnesses nearby told deputies that a man, Javion Clark, was seen shooting Davis to death and then running away.
An active warrant was issued in his arrest for first-degree murder, deputies said.
This incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information, please contact the Tunica County Sheriff's Office at 662-363-1411 or CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.
