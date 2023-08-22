MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is on the run after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint at a school in Memphis on Tuesday, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a robbery at Gateway Christian School, located at 4070 Macon Road. Police said that a man arrived at the school in a silver sedan with Mississippi plates and approached a woman with a gun.
The man demanded the woman's purse, police said.
The incident happened around 6:30 a.m.
He left with the item in the sedan but returned to the school minutes later, police said, searching for the woman.
He smashed a glass door with the handgun and entered the school, police added.
School administrators told FOX13 that the man shouted, "You better not call the police."
"After searching the school unsuccessfully for the victim," police said in a report, "the male fled the scene in the silver sedan."
No students were at the school at the time.
The woman is a school employee, according to the school administrator, who described the robbery is a crime of opportunity as the man was seen circling the area before the robbery.
The woman was "OK" after the robbery and was back in the classroom, school officials reported, and a police officer remained on campus to bolster security while students arrived.
The administrator said that while the school always has its doors secured, it will now pursue putting a sky cop camera in place as well as possibly hiring a security guard.
The robber is described as 6-foot with a thin build, dark complexion and black and brown dreadlocks, police said. He was wearing a black T-shirt with Optimus Prime on the front, black pants, white shoes and a black mask.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.
