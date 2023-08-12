MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is wanted after stealing from a business on Aug 2, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
According to MPD, at around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to an alarm call at Popeyes at 2235 Lamar Avenue.
Officers were told that glass was found on the drive-through window shattered.
Police said that according to surveillance video, a man threw a rock through the drive-through window.
The man proceeded to reach in and steal the cash register, MPD said.
No arrest has been made at this time.
MPD urges anyone with information about this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
